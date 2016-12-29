Seven Daesh Supporters, Preparing Attacks in Moscow Region, Detained

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seven members of a clandestine group of supporters of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization, who were preparing terrorist attacks in the Moscow Region, have been detained in Dagestan, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

"Russian FSB officers, in cooperation with the Russian Interior Ministry in Dagestan stopped the activity of a clandestine group of supporters of… the Islamic State… who planned to commit in the Moscow Region a series of high-profile terrorist acts. Seven people were detained," the FSB said.

Supporters of Daesh were preparing terrorist attacks in Moscow for the New Year holidays, according to, a Dagestani law enforcement source.

The militants, detained in Dagestan, were preparing terrorist attacks on direct instructions of an Daesh emissary in Syria, it said, adding that a huge amount of firearms, grenades and components for explosive devices was seized during searches at their places of residence.