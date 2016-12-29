Gas Supply to Crimea From Southern Russia's Kuban to Start in Coming Days

–

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik)Gas supply to Crimea via pipeline from the Russian Krasnodar Territory will start within the next few days, Crimean Minister of Fuel and Energy Svetlana Borodulina said on Thursday.

"The pipeline is in a state of starting-up and adjustment, it is under gas pressure. The construction company has certain instructions from Rostechnadzor [the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia], and now all the flaws are being removed. It is a matter of days," Borodulina said at a press conference in the Crimean press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commanded to start the gas supply to Crimea from mainland Russia after the connection of the peninsula’s gas transportation system to Russian mainline pipelines was finished.

The pipeline that connected mainland Russia to Crimea is 248 miles long. It will supply gas to power stations that are under construction in the cities of Simferopol and Sevastopol. The underwater part of the pipeline is almost 10 miles long.

