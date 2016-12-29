Register
13:59 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Natural gas from mainland Russia goes to Crimea

    Gas Supply to Crimea From Southern Russia's Kuban to Start in Coming Days

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Polegenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 8210

    Crimean Minister of Fuel and Energy said that gas supply to Crimea via pipeline from the Russian Krasnodar Territory will start within the next few days.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Gas Supply to Crimea From Mainland Russia Essential for Region's Growth – Putin
    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) Gas supply to Crimea via pipeline from the Russian Krasnodar Territory will start within the next few days, Crimean Minister of Fuel and Energy Svetlana Borodulina said on Thursday.

    "The pipeline is in a state of starting-up and adjustment, it is under gas pressure. The construction company has certain instructions from Rostechnadzor [the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia], and now all the flaws are being removed. It is a matter of days," Borodulina said at a press conference in the Crimean press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commanded to start the gas supply to Crimea from mainland Russia after the connection of the peninsula’s gas transportation system to Russian mainline pipelines was finished.

    The pipeline that connected mainland Russia to Crimea is 248 miles long. It will supply gas to power stations that are under construction in the cities of Simferopol and Sevastopol. The underwater part of the pipeline is almost 10 miles long.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Launches Gas Supply to Crimea From Mainland Russia
    Russia to Announce Start of Gas Supplies to Crimea in 2-3 Days - Putin
    Tags:
    gas, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok