MOSCOW (Sputnik)Extensive counterterror exercises with about 1,000 units of special equipment, including armored vehicles, began in Russia's Eastern Military District, the district's spokesman Alexander Gordeev said Thursday.

"Large-scale drills with special counterterror units have begun at all garrisons of the Eastern Military District," Gordeev said.

According to the spokesman, armored vehicles, such as armored personnel carriers BTR-82 and infantry mobility vehicles Tigr, are being used for the exercises.

Gordeev said that the drills were aimed at practicing eliminating terrorists and improving the response time for reinforcements' arrival.