Investigation Committee Holds Press Briefing on Tu-154 Crash (VIDEO)

29 December 2016
    A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport (Sochi-Adler Airport) in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016

    Investigation Committee Holds Press Briefing on Tu-154 Crash

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Russia
    The Russian government's investigation committee is holding a press briefing to discuss the progress of the Tu-154 crash probe.

    "On December 25, after we received information on the Tu-154 crash, the Russian Defense ministry and the Russian Emergency Ministry rescue teams were immediately delivered at the crash site," Minister of Transport Maksim Sokolov said.

    Over 130 square kilometers of seaside have been examinated. Suring the search operation over 2,000 fragments of the plane and 19 bodies and 230 parts were found. The crash site was completely examinated.

    "We've ended the main part of the search operation, but the rescue operation continues," Sokolov said.

    "Today the primary objective is to identify victims. The DNA tests are already underway," he added.

    "Final conclusions on this tragedy will be made after all the data will be collected and examinated," Sokolov said at the press conference.

    In parrallell with the technical commission of the Russian Defense Ministry, police and security services officers are working on the investigation.

    The transport minister asked journalists to abstain from publishing an information from unconfirmed sources until the investigation is completely over.

    Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyanov said that the Russian Emergency situations ministry has necessary experience for conducting such searching operations.

    "We were able to locate the crash site with provided satellite data," he said.

    The transport minister Sokolov said that there some technical misfuction has been involved, but he cannot makes any conclusions without official results of the investigation.

    Sergey Bainetov, the deputy head of the Russian Aviation Security Service, said that decoding of the flight data recorders may take 30 days.

