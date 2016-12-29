Rescuers Unable to Find Third Tu-154 Flight Recorder Yet

Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Main Phase of Tu-154 Search And Rescue Operation Over

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Rescuers have been unable to find the third Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 flight recorder in the Black Sea yet, a source in the security services told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"The rescuers have so far not been able to find the third Tu-154 flight data recorder," the source said.

Divers have recovered two black boxes from the seabed and sent them to Moscow for decryption. the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.

The aircraft heading from Moscow to Syria crashed shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi, on Sunday.

The Tu-154 was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, a renowned charity worker, and two federal civil servants.

A law enforcement source said Thursday the main phase of the search and rescue operation was over after all main fragments and 19 bodies have been recovered from the Black Sea.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!