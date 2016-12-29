Russia's Siberian Emergencies Center Receives 100 Drones

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Siberian regional center of Russian Emergencies Ministry received 100 unmanned aircraft vehicles, which help it in search and rescue operations, the center said Thursday in a statement.

"Siberian regional center of Russian Emergencies Ministry has received 100 drones… Unmanned vehicles will enhance monitoring capacities of the center, which will allow a top-speed response," the statement read.

According to the statement, the center's new arrivals include two types of DJJ drones, a Phantom 3 modification and Inspire, an enhanced version with an improved camera with a 360 degrees range.

The statement said that in 2016 drones had helped save 8,000 people in the region.