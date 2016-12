MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s state defense order for the current year should be fulfilled by about 98 percent, which is better than last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The state defense order will be executed even a little better, I hope, than last year, the expected figure is roughly about 98 percent," Rogozin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Commenting on the military-industrial complex output, Rogozin said that it has grown by over 10 percent. He added that labor productivity has surpassed wage increase rates, standing at about 12-13 percent.