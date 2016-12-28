Russian Defense Ministry Slams Charlie Hebdo for Tu-154 Caricature

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo published earlier on Wednesday a caricature on the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft crash in the Black Sea depicting the falling aircraft and a musician from the Alexandrov military choir, who is making a wailing sound "aaaaaa." The caption says "The repertoire of the army choir is expanding."

"It is degrading for any human being to even pay attention to such a poorly-created abomination," ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.