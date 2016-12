–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Natural Resources and Environment Ministry expects the country's oil, gas and gold reserves to grow in 2016, Minister Sergei Donskoi said Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize… that at the moment we register already 575 million tonnes of growth of [oil] reserves [in 2016]," Donskoi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that Russia's gas reserves in 2016 would grow by 701 billion cubic meters with production standing at 572 billion cubic meters.

"Regarding gold, [the growth] is 1,194 tonnes with production at 293 tonnes [in 2016]," Donskoi also said.