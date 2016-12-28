–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russia’s Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise produced the first Ka-226T ship-based helicopter that may be in demand both in Russia and abroad, Alexander Mikheev, CEO of the Russian helicopters holding said on Wednesday.

"This year the enterprise produced the first Ka-226T light ship-based helicopter … We expect high demand of Russian and foreign customers on this helicopter for equipping coast guard and other security agencies. According to our assessment, this helicopter has a great potential," Mikheev said, as quoted by the holding’s press service.

He added that the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise successfully completed the contract on modernization of Ka-27 helicopters as well as repaired a number of Ka-29 helicopters.

The Ka-226T helicopter is designed for fulfilling transportation and special tasks under any weather conditions. The helicopter can carry up to 1.5 metric tons (about 1.7 US tons) of cargo with a transport range of 600 kilometers (around 375 miles).

