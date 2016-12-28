"This year the enterprise produced the first Ka-226T light ship-based helicopter … We expect high demand of Russian and foreign customers on this helicopter for equipping coast guard and other security agencies. According to our assessment, this helicopter has a great potential," Mikheev said, as quoted by the holding’s press service.
He added that the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise successfully completed the contract on modernization of Ka-27 helicopters as well as repaired a number of Ka-29 helicopters.
The Ka-226T helicopter is designed for fulfilling transportation and special tasks under any weather conditions. The helicopter can carry up to 1.5 metric tons (about 1.7 US tons) of cargo with a transport range of 600 kilometers (around 375 miles).
