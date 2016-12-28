Kremlin Categorically Denies State Sponsorship of Doping Use in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin vehemently denies state sponsorship of doping use in Russian sports and needs to verify the authenticity of a national doping agency official's stated admission to that effect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"We have naturally denied any state, state services' or bodies' involvement in the possible doping use by athletes. Moreover, we are expecting the results of the investigation," Peskov told reporters.

The New York Times quoted a Russian anti-doping agency acting director, Anna Antseliovich, as saying Tuesday that the allegations claiming a state-run doping program amounted to "institutional conspiracy."

Peskov said that Antseliovich's words needed to be checked for authenticity.

"There are suspicions of this person's involvement, who is in fact seen as one of the main sources in voicing these accusations against us. We categorically deny them," he stressed.