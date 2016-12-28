Russia to Launch 15 Rockets From Baikonur, 6 From Plesetsk, 2 From Vostochny

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russia to Double Number of Space Launches in 2017 – Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Fifteen launches are expected from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, six from Plesetsk and two from Vostochny, Rogozin said.

He disclosed the plans at this year's last commission on the construction of Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

Infrastructure building to service the Angara space-launch vehicles and advanced boosters on environmentally friendly propellants is expected to begin in Plesetsk next year, Rogozin added.

The official highlighted the importance of carrying out accident-free launches into space in 2017.

