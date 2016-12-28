Russia to Launch 15 Rockets From Baikonur, 6 From Plesetsk, 2 From Vostochny

He disclosed the plans at this year's last commission on the construction of Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.
Infrastructure building to service the Angara space-launch vehicles and advanced boosters on environmentally friendly propellants is expected to begin in Plesetsk next year, Rogozin added.
The official highlighted the importance of carrying out accident-free launches into space in 2017.
