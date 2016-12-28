Register
28 December 2016
    Russian Emergency Ministry divers prepare to search fragments of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

    'Commander, We're Going Down': Clues About What Made the Russian Tu-154 Crash

    © AP Photo/ Viktor Klyushin
    Russia
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (86)
    0 302 0 0

    A possible flap failure could have caused the Tu-154 Russian military plane to crash in the Black Sea, claiming the lives of more than 90 people on December 25, media reports said.

    Flowers outside the Fair Aid International Public Organization in memory of Yelizaveta Glinka (Doctor Liza), who died in the Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft crash off the Black Sea coast near Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    World Weeps With Russia During National Day of Mourning for Tu-154 Victims
    Sunday's Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea could have been caused by a problem with the wing flaps, according to media reports.

    The Tu-154 Russian Defense Ministry aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 people on board.

    The plane was carrying eight crew members, 64 musicians from the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, the head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two civil servants.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that a preliminary analysis of the data obtained from a flight recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Tu-154 has allowed the experts to narrow down the possible causes of the incident.

    A Russian Emergency Ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Viktor Klyushin
    A Russian Emergency Ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

    According to the statement, experts from the Air Force Central Research Institute continue to decode data from the main flight recorder, which was recovered from the crash site on Monday and delivered to Moscow.

    The Russian news network Life.ru quoted a source close to the investigation as saying that the final words uttered by the Tu-154's pilot indicated a possible flap fault.

    Life.ru referred to the final recording of the cockpit before the crash, in which the pilot can allegedly be heard yelling "the flaps, damn it!" which was followed by "commander, we're going down." This has yet to be officially confirmed.

    Life.ru also quoted Russian aviation expert Viktor Zabolotsky as saying that flaps-related problems typically lead to a situation where pilots finally prove to be unable to take control of a plane while in the air.

    The Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army during the final rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the 2015 International Military Music Festival 'Spasskaya Tower' on Moscow's Red Square. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Former USSR Unites in Mourning Tu-154 Crash Victims, With One Exception
    He was echoed by another Russian aviation expert, Oleg Smirnov who told the online newspaper Vzglyad that his first assumptions regarding the Tu-154 crash were also related to a flap failure.

    The matter is that the plane disappeared just at the point during the flight when the wing flaps should have been retracted, according to Smirnov.

    "Flaps are released from under the wing, increasing its area, while changing the curvature of the flow. This is done to increase lifting strength and reduce the speed. Flaps are released before take-off and landing in order to produce a lower speed," he said.

    Smirnov recalled that a whole array of plane crashes throughout the world were caused by the out-of-step operation of the wing flaps and that a Tu-154 plane is equipped with a device which automatically switches off the flaps in the event of a relevant problem.

    In this vein, Vzglyad quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying that either a technical glitch or a pilot error could be behind the Tu-154 crash.

    The source did not rule out that the crew could have turned a blind eye to releasing the wing flaps ahead of the lift-off.

    Smirnov, for his part, described the Tu-154 as a peculiar plane in terms of aerodynamics, recalling that the aircraft has all its three engines, each of which weighs more than a ton, in the tail, something that alters the impact of aerodynamic forces.

    "Each Tu-154 aircraft has its own specific features, which should always be kept in mind. In particular, when you remove the flaps, it is necessary to act very cautiously," Smirnov said.

    Meanwhile, Nikolay Antoshkin, former deputy chief of the Russian Air Forces, has said that a fuel system failure could have caused the Tu-154 to crash in the Black Sea.

    "I think that if the engine fails, one should examine the fuel system. A rupture of a duct, a ducting or a flow divider valve could have occurred – one should look for a problem there," Antoshkin told RIA Novosti.

    He also said that other possible problems are unlikely to have caused the crash.

    Kiev residents stand at the Russian Embassy in Kiev after laying flowers in memory of the TU-154 air crash victims in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Ukrainian Officials' Cruel Words About Tu-154 Crash 'Sign That Kiev Has Lost Its Mind'
    "I do not think that the crash was caused by a foreign object penetrating the engine. The jet could not have been filled with low-quality fuel; the pilots were experienced and there was no sabotage," Antoshkin said.

    He added that the time necessary to decode the plane's flight data recorder would depend on the damage the black box suffered.

