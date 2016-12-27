Artificial Intelligence Operator to Be Developed for Russia's EMERCOM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian scientists are going to create an artificial intelligence operator for Russia's Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) that will be able to carry out processing of information without human participation, deputy head of the Advanced Research Fund Sergei Garbuk said on Tuesday.

“Together with the Russian EMERCOM and other relevant departments we have planned a number of projects on creating the so-called ‘artificial intelligence operator’ that will be able to completely substitute men in fulfilling various tasks linked to processing text, visual, acoustic and other types of information,” Garbuk told RIA Novosti.

He added that prototype testing of the technologies will be continued by the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations that is the main project’s contractor.