Preliminary Flight Data Analysis Narrows Down Causes of Tu-154 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Preliminary analysis of the data obtained form a flight recorder recovered from the crashed Tu-154 plane allows the experts to narrow down the causes of the incident, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Rescuers Locate Crashed Tu-154's Remaining 'Black Boxes' - Source

According to a ministry's statement, experts from the Air Force Central Research Institute continue to decode data from the main flight recorder, which has been recovered from the crash site on Monday and delivered to Moscow.

"The preliminary analysis of data from the flight recorder allows to narrow down the list of possible causes of the plane crash," the statement said.

A security source earlier told RIA Novosti that rescuers located on Tuesday the remaining voice and auxiliary flight recorders of the crashed Tu-154 plane, but have not yet brought them to surface.