Runaway Horse-Drawn Sleigh Trashes Eight Cars in Russia

On December 25 local authorities were notified that several cars parked in a row in front of one of the residential buildings were damaged.

Traffic police officers responding to the call discovered that the vehicles were in fact damaged by a horse-drawn sleigh after the horse somehow managed to escape from a local hippodrome, according to Lenta.ru.

"Fortunately no one was hurt during this incident, and the sleigh got detached from the horse during one of the collisions," the police officials explained.

The policemen were able to swiftly locate and secure the horse before the nervous animal got itself into any further trouble. The horse was then safely returned to its owner while the authorities are trying to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by the animal.