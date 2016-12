MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rescuers located on Tuesday the voice and the auxiliary flight recorders of the crashed Tu-154 plane, but have not yet brought them to surface, a security source said.

The main flight recorder of the plane has been already found and transported to Moscow for inspection at a military research facility, according to earlier reports.

"The location of two remaining recorders has been determined, but they have not yet been brought to surface," the source told RIA Novosti.