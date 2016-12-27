Register
    Flight tests of the Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant

    Russian Army Receives All Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic Copters Under 2016 State Order

    © Sputnik/ Mark Agnor
    Russia
    0 16421

    Russian Helicopters holding said that Defense Ministry has received all Mi-8AMTSh Terminator and Mi-8AMTSh-VA military transport helicopters modified for the use in the Arctic region ordered under the 2016 state defense procurement plan.

    Flight tests of the Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant
    © Sputnik/ Mark Agnor
    ‘Terminator’ Goes North: Arctic Version of Mi-8AMTSh Helicopter Joins Russian Air Force
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian Defense Ministry has received all Mi-8AMTSh Terminator and Mi-8AMTSh-VA military transport helicopters modified for the use in the Arctic region ordered under the 2016 state defense procurement plan, the Russian Helicopters holding said in a press release Tuesday.

    "The Russian Helicopters holding has finished the deliveries of Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-8AMTSh-VA military transport helicopters built at Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant to the customers, which were ordered in accordance with the terms of state contracts… As usual, we executed the state defense procurement order in accordance with the planned schedule," the release reads.

    Mi-8AMTSh-VA is a modified version of the Mi-8AMTSh helicopter designed to operate in sub-zero conditions.

    It was developed based on an upgraded Mi-8AMTSh-V helicopter that features new Klimov VK-2500-03 turboshaft engines, a more powerful TA-14 auxiliary power plant and upgraded avionics. It has high-altitude navigation, as well as the capability for day and night flight.

