Register
17:01 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin’s 12th annual news conference

    Alternative 'Man of the Year' Putin Took on Russia's Greatest Challenges in 2016

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    119311

    This year, US President-elect Donald Trump was voted Person of the Year by Time magazine. Had it not been for Trump's unforeseeable election victory, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would have most certainly become Man of the Year, Swedish columnist Carl Lundström argued.

    Russian and Finnish flags
    © Flickr/ Jori Samonen
    Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia
    Whereas the title of Man of the Year is hardly an expression of political sympathy from Time, this award goes to people who achieved much in the course of the year, a description that fits Vladimir Putin well, Carl Lundström argued in an opinion piece in the Swedish news outlet Fria Tider.

    According to Lundström, Putin's recent state of the nation address showed "remarkable restraint," as the Russian leader focused on domestic affairs, most notably calling the Russian people "the country's greatest wealth." At the same time, 2016 was undoubtedly a turnaround year for Russia, Lundström ventured.

    "A year ago, the situation was bleak. Following US intrigues in Ukraine, Russia was politically isolated, whereas the Western leaders drove a unified boycott policy," Lundström argued.

    The price of crude oil fell to $30 per barrel, which was well below the $50 predicted in the already pessimistic budget, whereas Saudi Arabia, which Lundström called "Russia's main opponent in the Syrian proxy war," kept pushing to further lower the prices, damaging the Russian economy more than any combination of sanctions. In Syria, Russia had no luck either: opportunistic Turkey changed sides, despite being al-Assad's ally only a few years before.

    A general view shows smoke and flames rising from buildings in Aleppo's southeastern al-Zabdiya neighbourhood following government strikes on December 14, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Everyone Benefits From Aleppo's Liberation, Bar Jihadists
    The deepest cause of concern, however, was Hillary Clinton, who by all accounts was predicted to slip into the White House and replace relatively harmless Obama. Her saber-rattling rhetoric had been expected to further aggravate bilateral animosity.

    "Now, twelve months later, Putin can sit back and enjoy a cigar. If he were a smoker, that is. Among the Russian voters, he is a given and is considered the father of the nation, with over 80 percent of fellow Russians considering him irreplaceable," Lundström ventured.

    Russia's most obvious success in 2016 was in the Middle East, where victorious joint efforts against terrorism seem to have brought more countries which had formerly been "in the US camp" to Moscow's side.

    With the change of power in the US, the Russian-American relationship seems to be on the mend. Without such notorious Russophobes as Vice President Joe Biden (whose family is involved in a large Ukrainian gas project rivaling Russia's), or John Kerry, who explicitly called for US attacks on Syria, Washington and Moscow are more likely to find a common language. This is especially true, given the fact that Trump's nominee for the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is a proud bearer of the Russian Order of Friendship.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolsky
    Russia and Vladimir Putin Seem to Be Preparing for 'Serious Changes in Global Politics'
    Closer to home, the situation is likely to take a positive turn as well. From the Russian point of view, the French presidential election will be all but exciting, as the only thing to be determined is whether a male or a female "friend of Russia" will move to the Élysée Palace next year. Francois Fillon, one of the candidates expected to proceed to the second round of elections, previously equated the referendum on Crimea's re-unification with Russia with that on Kosovo's independence from Serbia, whereas his rival Marine Le Pen went so far as to describe Russia as a model for France.

    In Eastern Europe, growing dissatisfaction with the "European Superstate" has allowed for pro-Russian politicians to rise to power. This might indicate a shift of paradigm in public opinion, as many are discovering that "eurocrats" in fact pose more problems than "aggressive" Russia.

    Finally, Saudi Arabia recently introduced restrictions on oil production for the first time in eight years, which pushed oil prices above the $50-mark. Russia welcomed the move, seeing it as necessary for the country to keep its budget in balance.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Agrees With Trump Russia-US Relations 'Worse Than Ever'
    Putin Hopes US to Draw Conclusions From 2016 Presidential Election
    Putin Says EU Centralization Closer Than in USSR
    Norwegian Columnist Sacked for Backing French Presidential Candidate Le Pen
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok