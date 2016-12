–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Rosatom corporation has fully met its obligations under the 2016 state defense order, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

"The state defense order has been fully implemented," Likhachev said in a New Year's greetings message to Russia's nuclear industry workers.

He said in October that the state corporation's year-end revenues were expected to reach nearly $13 billion, with 100-percent implementation of the state defense order program.