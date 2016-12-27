Putin Urges End of Environmental 'Half-Measures,' Calls for Cuts in Pollution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Environmental "half-measures" will reach a critical limit by 2050 unless pollution and emissions are reduced by half, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"If we continue with half-measures and invoke more important tasks, then by 2050 pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions will reach the critical limit," Putin said.

"Therefore, it is necessary to reduce pollution and emissions by at least half," he said at the State Council meeting on Russia's environmental development for future generations.