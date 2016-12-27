Russia's State Arms Exporter Reports $45Bln in Orders, 2016 Sales to Top $13Bln

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Russia Remains Key Player on International Arms Market in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport plans to sell over $13 billion worth of weapons this year, with the total orders portfolio currently at $45 billion, the CEO of the Rostec State Corporation said Tuesday.

"I think that we will of course carry out the $13.08-billion plan. I think the plan will be implemented… The orders portfolio is about $45 billion," Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

Rosoboronexport Director General Anatoly Isaykin named the $45-billion figure on November 3 in a statement dedicated to the arms exporter's 16 years of international cooperation.

Isaykin said in June that the $13-billion arms sales goal was on track.

