Russia's State Arms Exporter Reports $45Bln in Orders, 2016 Sales to Top $13Bln

"I think that we will of course carry out the $13.08-billion plan. I think the plan will be implemented… The orders portfolio is about $45 billion," Sergey Chemezov told reporters.
Rosoboronexport Director General Anatoly Isaykin named the $45-billion figure on November 3 in a statement dedicated to the arms exporter's 16 years of international cooperation.
Isaykin said in June that the $13-billion arms sales goal was on track.
