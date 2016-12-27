Russian Citizen Liberated From Ukraine Security Services

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Polegenko Ukraine’s Security Service Refuses Entry to Over 500 Russian Citizens in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A Russian citizen kidnapped by the Ukrainian security services has been liberated, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Tuesday.

"Thanks to Russia's efforts, the release of Russian citizen Vladimir Bezobrazov — abducted by the Ukrainian security structures and illegally subjected to criminal prosecution in Ukraine — was secured," Petrenko said.

She said Bezobrazov was subjected to physical and psychological violence on the part of Ukrainian State Security Service members after his arrest in June 2014 in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

"Objective data refuting the Ukrainian investigators' case, as well as other evidence indicating the detainee's innocence were ignored," Petrenko added.

An investigation is ongoing in connection with Bezobrazov's detention and that of other Russian citizens, she said.

