Death Toll From Bath Essence Consumption in Russia's Irkutsk Remains Stable

Death Toll From Bath Essence Consumption in Russia's Irkutsk Rises to 77

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) — The number of people, who died as a result of consuming a bath essence containing alcohol in Russia's Siberian city of Irkutsk, remains stable for the first time since December 17, Irkutsk Region's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

“By Tuesday morning the number remained unchanged – a total of 77 people died … 16 remain in hospital,” Irkutsk Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Tatyana Shkurskaya told RIA Novosti.

A mass poisoning by an alcohol-containing liquid Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn) started in Irkutsk on December 17. Investigators opened a criminal case on manufacture, storage and sale of a product, not meeting the safety requirements that resulted in death of two or more persons.

Authorities have already made 11 arrests in connection with the wholesale and retail sales of the dangerous methylated spirits.