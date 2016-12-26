Two Victims of Tu-154 Plane Crash Identified - Source

"The two persons were identified — Roman Volkov, the pilot, and Oksana Batrutdinova, an assistant to the chief of the Directorate of Culture of the Russian Defense Ministry," the source said.
According to the source, the identification process is underway.
The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.
