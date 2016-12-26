Two Victims of Tu-154 Plane Crash Identified - Source

© AP Photo/ Viktor Klyushin Rescuers Found Three Tu-154 Fuselage Fragments at Crash Site So Far

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bodies of two victims of Russia’s Tu-154 aircraft crash over the Black Sea have been identified, a source in security agencies told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The two persons were identified — Roman Volkov, the pilot, and Oksana Batrutdinova, an assistant to the chief of the Directorate of Culture of the Russian Defense Ministry," the source said.

According to the source, the identification process is underway.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.