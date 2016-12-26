Another Body Found at Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash Site

"The rescue effort at the crash site continues round the clock. This afternoon, another body was found and brought on board of a rescue vessel," the ministry said in statement without giving the total number of victims that had been found so far.
According to the statement, total of 45 vessels, 15 deep sea vehicles, 192 divers, 12 planes and 5 helicopters are taking part in rescue effort at Tu-154 crash site.
The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.
