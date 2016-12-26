Rescuers Found Three Tu-154 Fuselage Fragments at Crash Site So Far

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three fuselage fragments of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 passenger plane that crashed in the Black Sea have been found so far, two of them have been brought to surface, a Russian security source said Monday.
"As of 07.00 pm Moscow time [16:00 GMT], three fragments of the plane's body have been found at a distance of 1.8 kilometers [some 1.1 miles] off the coast. Two of the fragments have been brought to surface," the source told RIA Novosti.
The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.
