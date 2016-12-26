MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bodies of 13 victims of Russia’s Tu-154 aircraft crash over the Black Sea have been recovered by rescue workers, a source in the local emergency service told RIA Novosti on Monday.

“Two more bodies have been recovered, total number has reached 13,” the source said.

Youtube / Sputnik People Honor Victims of Tu-154 Plane Crash

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.