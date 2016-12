–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The message was circulated by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. It was addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Messages of condolences have been pouring in since the Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry plunged into the Black Sea last Sunday while en route from Moscow to Syria’s Latakia. The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.