Urals Oil Price to Average at $41.8 Per Barrel in 2016 - Economy Ministry

"In view of the current situation, the assessment of the average Urals oil price for the year 2016 has been adjusted at $41.8 per barrel, and the average annual rate of the ruble to the US dollar at 67.1 rubles per US dollar," the statement read.
In its previous forecast, the ministry said that Urals would average at $41 per barrel while the US dollar exchange rate would be at 67.5 rubles.
According to the Central Bank statistics, the exchange rate of the Russian national currency amounted to some 67 rubles per dollar in the summer while in October it dropped to 62 rubles.
Russian Economic Development Ministry also has improved the 2016 GDP decline forecast from 0.6 percent to 0.5 percent in the wake of improvement of oil prices forecast.
"As a result, the rate of the GDP growth has been improved on the basis of the operational data for November on basic economic industries… the growth rate of the GDP for 2016 has been improved to minus 0.5 percent," the documents said.
The ministry has also improved the 2016 inflation rate forecast from 5.8 percent to 5.6 percent.
"As a result of an intense ruble strengthening and continued low consumer demand, the 2016 consumer inflation rate will amount to 5.6 percent, which is less than the official forecast figure," the ministry said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is better to have a small outlook. IF it happens to change for 55.00 then all extra will fill the coffers.
cast235
IF Russia manages to plan a budget for 2020, based on 2017 coffers, and mange to save most or all the 2017 cash, invest it w.e , by 2020 Russia will have a FIRM look at the future.
With this new budget system, Russia will NEVER re live 2014. Or the 90's for that fact.
Investments in Russia should be thru bonds.
Russia buys all with Coffers cash. And when matured 5 to 10 years, sell enough to gain back investments plus some earning. During IPO of new things , it could be 40 to 400% the amount invested, just selling the amount initially invested!!! WIN WIN.
I would had implemented this LONG AGO. BUY OFF sanctioning countries investment.