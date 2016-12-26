Register
    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia

    Urals Oil Price to Average at $41.8 Per Barrel in 2016 - Economy Ministry

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Russia
    18750

    The assessment of the average Urals oil price for the year 2016 has been adjusted at $41.8 per barrel, and the average annual rate of the ruble to the US dollar at 67.1 rubles per US dollar, according to the statement of Russian Economy Ministry.

    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Russia Expects Oil Export to Reach Over 279 Tons in 2017 - Deputy Energy Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Economy Ministry has adjusted the estimate of the average annual price for Urals oil in 2016 to $41.8 per barrel, and the average annual exchange rate of the US dollar to 67.1 rubles, it said in a statement.

    "In view of the current situation, the assessment of the average Urals oil price for the year 2016 has been adjusted at $41.8 per barrel, and the average annual rate of the ruble to the US dollar at 67.1 rubles per US dollar," the statement read.

    In its previous forecast, the ministry said that Urals would average at $41 per barrel while the US dollar exchange rate would be at 67.5 rubles.

    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Russia Hopes Oil Prices to Stabilize at Current Level in Second Half of 2017 – Putin
    According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow expects oil prices to stabilize in the second half of 2017 at the current level of about $55 per barrel.

    According to the Central Bank statistics, the exchange rate of the Russian national currency amounted to some 67 rubles per dollar in the summer while in October it dropped to 62 rubles.

    Russian Economic Development Ministry also has improved the 2016 GDP decline forecast from 0.6 percent to 0.5 percent in the wake of improvement of oil prices forecast.

    "As a result, the rate of the GDP growth has been improved on the basis of the operational data for November on basic economic industries… the growth rate of the GDP for 2016 has been improved to minus 0.5 percent," the documents said.

    The ministry has also improved the 2016 inflation rate forecast from 5.8 percent to 5.6 percent.

    "As a result of an intense ruble strengthening and continued low consumer demand, the 2016 consumer inflation rate will amount to 5.6 percent, which is less than the official forecast figure," the ministry said.

    Tags:
    oil price, Russian Economy Ministry, Russia
      cast235
      Is better to have a small outlook. IF it happens to change for 55.00 then all extra will fill the coffers.
      IF Russia manages to plan a budget for 2020, based on 2017 coffers, and mange to save most or all the 2017 cash, invest it w.e , by 2020 Russia will have a FIRM look at the future.

      With this new budget system, Russia will NEVER re live 2014. Or the 90's for that fact.

      Investments in Russia should be thru bonds.
      Russia buys all with Coffers cash. And when matured 5 to 10 years, sell enough to gain back investments plus some earning. During IPO of new things , it could be 40 to 400% the amount invested, just selling the amount initially invested!!! WIN WIN.
      I would had implemented this LONG AGO. BUY OFF sanctioning countries investment.
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

