Police Find No Explosives at 3 Moscow Train Stations After Anonymous Bomb Threat

Up to 3,000 People Evacuated From Three Moscow Railway Stations Amid Bomb Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Police found no explosives at the three Moscow train stations following a series of anonymous bomb threats which prompted an evacuation of 3,000 people, a source with the emergencies services told RIA Novosti.

"At 2:40 p.m. [11:40 GMT] the inspection of all train stations has been completed, the threat of explosions has not been confirmed," the source said adding that the stations were now working as usual.

The Russian Railways company said that the train schedule has not been affected.

The three railway stations are located very close to each other and serve as a key transport hub for thousands of people commuting to work in Moscow every day.

