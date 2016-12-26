Four Fragments of Tu-154 Plane Found in Black Sea

© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Some Tu-154 Victims Recovered Wearing Life Jackets

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Four fragments, including a four-meter-long one, presumably belonging to the crashed Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft, have been discovered during a search operation in the Black Sea, a source said Monday.

"Divers found four fragments, one of them is about four meters long," the source said adding that now the use of a floating crane to lift them is being discussed.

The Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.

