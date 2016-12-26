Some Tu-154 Victims Recovered Wearing Life Jackets

© Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov Two Apparatuses for Search of Crashed Russian Tu-154 Arrive in Sochi

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Several victims of the deadly military plane crash in the Black Sea were recovered wearing life jackets, a source familiar with the search and rescue operation told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"People in jackets, preparing for evacuation," the source said, clarifying that the life jackets were not worn on every of the 11 bodies found so far.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.

