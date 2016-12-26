Register
26 December 2016
    Passengers at the entrance to the suburban train platform at the Yaroslavsky railway terminal in Moscow

    Traffic Not Affected by Bomb Scare at Moscow's Three Railway Stations

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russia
    0 13510

    Security checks at the main Moscow railway stations started after phone calls warning of bombs did not affect the railway traffic, according to the statement of Russian Railways, a state transportation and infrastructure managing firm.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Phone calls warning of bombs at three railway stations in Moscow have not affected the railway traffic, Russian Railways, a state transportation and infrastructure managing firm, said on Monday.

    "The security check at the Yaroslavsky and Kazansky railway stations has already been finished. The Leningradsky railway station is still being checked. It is not affecting the traffic," the company's press service told RIA Novosti.

    Law enforcement officers on Komsomolskaya Square. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Up to 3,000 People Evacuated From Three Moscow Railway Stations Amid Bomb Threats
    Earlier in the day, a source at the emergencies services said that almost 3,000 people had been evacuated from the three railway stations after a series of anonymous phone calls warning of bombs.

    The three railway stations are located very close to each other and serve as a key transport hub for thousands of people commuting to work in Moscow and to other cities every day.

