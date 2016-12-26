Traffic Not Affected by Bomb Scare at Moscow's Three Railway Stations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Phone calls warning of bombs at three railway stations in Moscow have not affected the railway traffic, Russian Railways, a state transportation and infrastructure managing firm, said on Monday.

"The security check at the Yaroslavsky and Kazansky railway stations has already been finished. The Leningradsky railway station is still being checked. It is not affecting the traffic," the company's press service told RIA Novosti.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Up to 3,000 People Evacuated From Three Moscow Railway Stations Amid Bomb Threats

Earlier in the day, a source at the emergencies services said that almost 3,000 people had been evacuated from the three railway stations after a series of anonymous phone calls warning of bombs.

The three railway stations are located very close to each other and serve as a key transport hub for thousands of people commuting to work in Moscow and to other cities every day.