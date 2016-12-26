Divers Find Tu-154 Fragments in Black Sea

Preliminary data shows that the aircraft's debris is thought to be 88.5 feet deep, just one mile offshore.

"Preliminary data indicates that the wreckage is at a depth of 27 meters [88.5 feet] at a distance of 1 mile from the shore in the direction of the runway," the ministry official said.

"A group of divers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry found wreckage at the bottom of the Black Sea about a mile from the coast… 400 meters at a depth of 25 meters. Some fragments have already been raised to the surface," the ministry's statement said.

"Now Russian Emergencies Ministry divers are performing a repeated descent," it said.

Following the Ministry's statement, a source familiar with the search and rescue operation told RIA Novosti that four fragments of Tu-154 have been found in the Black Sea on Monday.

"Divers found four fragments, one of them about four meters [13 feet] long," the source said.

The source also said that several victims of the deadly military plane crash were recovered reportedly wearing life jackets.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered.

On Sunday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed into the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the Russian resort city of Adler. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1 mile from the sea shore of Sochi.

All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.

