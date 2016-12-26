Tu-154 Terrorist Act Version Has No Development Yet, Premature to Talk of Causes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The version of a terrorist attack on board the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed near the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has no development yet, just like other versions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
"No, [this version] has no development, just as any other version. [Transport] Minister [Maxim] Sokolov spoke about it yesterday at a government commission meeting, all versions are being considered, but it is too early to make conclusions," Peskov said.
All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.
