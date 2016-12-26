Tu-154 Terrorist Act Version Has No Development Yet, Premature to Talk of Causes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The version of a terrorist attack on board the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed near the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has no development yet, just like other versions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, [this version] has no development, just as any other version. [Transport] Minister [Maxim] Sokolov spoke about it yesterday at a government commission meeting, all versions are being considered, but it is too early to make conclusions," Peskov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Sochi early Sunday. The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.

All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.