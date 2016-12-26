US, UK, France Send Russia Condolences Over Tu-154 Plane Crash - Kremlin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United States, the United Kingdom and France have conveyed their condolences to Russia with the deadly military plane crash in the Black Sea, the Kremlin said Monday.

"Yes they were," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if condolences from official Washington, London and Paris have been received in Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Sochi early Sunday. The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.

All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.

