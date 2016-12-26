© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Search for Tu-154 Black Box Continues in Black Sea

–

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik)A total of 12 relatives of the crashed military Tu-154 aircraft passengers arrived in Sochi, with accommodation is prepared for them, the Sochi administration said on Monday.

"The relatives of the victims are coming to Sochi. So far 12 people have arrived, we are prepared to welcome the rest at any time," the statement released by the administration said, adding that groups of doctors and psychologists are available at the airport.

All the flags in the city were flowing at half-mast, and many people have already laid flowers at the airport and sea port in memory of the victims of the tragedy.

On Sunday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria disappeared from radar shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi. The plane was carrying 92 people including musicians of Alexandrov Ensemble which is the official choir of the Russian army, military personnel, and nine journalists. Fragments of the plane were discovered a mile from the sea shore of Sochi at a depth of 164-184 feet.

On Sunday, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that all 92 people on board were feared dead. Monday is a national day of mourning in Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!