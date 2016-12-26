Search for Tu-154 Black Box Continues in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Search operations to find the flight data recorder of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea have not yet succeeded, Emergencies Minsiter Vladimir Puchkov said Monday.
"Not yet," Puchkov told reporters when asked whether the Tu-154 black boxes have been located.
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday that technical malfunction or pilot error were among the leads in the investigation into the plane crash.
