26 December 2016
    Search continues for bodies of Tu-154 crash victims in Sochi

    Search for Tu-154 Black Box Continues in Black Sea

    Russia
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea
    Russia's Emergencies Minsiter Vladimir Puchkov said that the flight data recorder of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea was not located.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Search operations to find the flight data recorder of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea have not yet succeeded, Emergencies Minsiter Vladimir Puchkov said Monday.

    "Not yet," Puchkov told reporters when asked whether the Tu-154 black boxes have been located.

    A rescue operation on the Black Sea coast at the crash site of Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft
    Syria's Hmeymim Group Extends Condolences Following Russian Tu-154 Crash
    The aircraft heading to Hmeymim airbase in Syria’s Latakia crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday. The plane was carrying musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, as well as military personnel and reporters. All 92 people on board are feared dead.

    Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday that technical malfunction or pilot error were among the leads in the investigation into the plane crash.

    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea

    plane crash, Russian Emergencies Ministry, Vladimir Puchkov, Black Sea, Russia
