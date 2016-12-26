Search for Tu-154 Black Box Continues in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Search operations to find the flight data recorder of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea have not yet succeeded, Emergencies Minsiter Vladimir Puchkov said Monday.

"Not yet," Puchkov told reporters when asked whether the Tu-154 black boxes have been located.

The aircraft heading to Hmeymim airbase in Syria’s Latakia crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday. The plane was carrying musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, as well as military personnel and reporters. All 92 people on board are feared dead.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday that technical malfunction or pilot error were among the leads in the investigation into the plane crash.