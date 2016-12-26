Belarus Declares Monday Day of Mourning for Tu-154 Crash Victims

© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina First Plane Carrying Remains of Tu-154 Victims Lands in Moscow

MINSK (Sputnik)Flags on government buildings were flying at half-mast across the small Eastern European nation. Entertainment shows on radio and television have been cancelled.

Russia mourns on Monday the crash of its military plane in the Black Sea. The Tu-154 crashed early Sunday in the Black Sea off the Russian southwestern coast. It was flying from Moscow to the Syrian province of Latakia after stopping in Sochi for refueling.

All 92 people on board, including military personnel, reporters and members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, are feared dead.

