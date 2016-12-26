Britons Bring Flowers to Russian Embassy After Deadly Plane Crash

© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina First Plane Carrying Remains of Tu-154 Victims Lands in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A makeshift memorial appeared overnight outside of the Russian Embassy in London as Britons laid flowers, notes and candles by the walled compound after a lethal crash of a Russian military plane.

"Thank you for your support and solidarity over the tragic death of people in TU154 flight. We sincerely appreciate it," the Russian Embassy tweeted alongside with a photo of tributes.

A Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crashed early Sunday in the Black Sea off the Russian southwestern coast. It was flying from Moscow to Syria’s Latakia after stopping in Sochi for refueling.

All 92 people on board, including military personnel, reporters and members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, are feared dead.

A large-scale search operation has been continuing non-stop, with some 3,500 people involved in the effort, according to the Defense Ministry. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday the crash was likely caused by a technical malfunction or a pilot error rather than terrorism.

