First Plane Carrying Remains of Tu-154 Victims Lands in Moscow

Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Russian Defense Ministry Hopes to Locate Tu-154 in Black Sea on Monday - Aerospace Forces

–

SOCHI (Sputnik)The first flight carrying the bodies of the victims of the Tu-154 plane crash near Sochi has arrived at Chkalovsky airfield in Moscow, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov said Monday.

"According to the plan, it was decided to send the bodies to Moscow. This work has been completed," Popov said.

The Tu-154 crashed early Sunday in the Black Sea off the Russian southwestern coast. It was flying from Moscow to the Syrian province of Latakia after stopping in Sochi for refueling.

All 92 people on board, including military personnel, reporters and members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, are feared dead.

