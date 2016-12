© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Expands Tu-154 Search Operation Area

SOCHI (Sputnik)Technical malfunction or pilot error, not terrorism, are among the leads in the investigation into the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday.

"Today, as far as we know, the main versions do not include a terrorist act, so we proceed from the fact that the causes of this disaster could either be technical state or pilot error," Sokolov said at a briefing.

Sokolov stressed that the authorities do not deem it feasible to introduce additional airport security measures following the early Sunday tragedy in the Black Sea that claimed 92 lives.