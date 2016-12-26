EU Commission President Sends Condolences Over Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash

"On this holy day, my thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones. In my personal name and in that of the European Commission, I would like to express to you — and through you to the entire nation — my heartfelt condolences," Juncker said in a message to Putin, published on the EU Commission’s website late on Saturday.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case into the catastrophe. A special services source told RIA Novosti that a terrorist attack is not being considered as the main reason behind the aircraft crash.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And Obama is guilty or glad or doesn't care? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As we all know EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is crying a river of CROCODILE TEARS !
jas
topolcats