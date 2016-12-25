World Mourning Victims of Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — People are bringing flowers to commemorate the victims to the port in Sochi, to the Ostankino television and radio Tower and to the building of the Alexandrov Ensemble in Moscow.
Russia
President Putin expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the plane crash victims and said that a nationwide day of mourning would begin in Russia on Monday, December 26, to honor the memory of those perished in the Tu-154 aircraft crash over the Black Sea earlier on Sunday.
"Tomorrow, a national day of mourning will be announced in Russia," the president told reporters.
"All circumstances of the incident will be thoroughly investigated. The necessary assistance will be provided to everyone affected by this tragedy," Medvedev said in a statement issued on the government’s website.
Syria
"With a great sadness, we received the news of the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane, which was carrying our dear friends, who would like to share with us and the people of Aleppo, the joy of victory and holidays," Assad was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.
Russia remains Syrian ally in the fight against terrorism, he added.
Germany
"After the crash of the Russian aircraft in the Black Sea, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Her thoughts are with the families of the victims," Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said.
The German foreign minister extended condolences as well, saying he hoped that some survivors could be found.
Italy
"I express the sorrow of our country to Russia, an important partner of Italy," Alfano said.
Spain
The Spanish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences of Madrid to the families and colleagues of the victims.
"Spain met with deep sorrow the news that a plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed today in the Black Sea, which led to the deaths of 92 people on board. The Spanish government sends its condolences to the families and colleagues of the victims and all the people and the authorities of Russia," the ministry stressed.
Czech Republic
Press secretary of the Czech president Jiri Ovcacek said that the tragedy was taken by the president with a heavy heart adding that "this tragedy is even more regrettable because it affected one of the most important Russian artistic groups, of which Mr. President is also a fan."
India
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi expressed his condolences.
"India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today," Modi wrote on his official Twitter account.
India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 25 декабря 2016 г.
Pakistan
Pakistani government expressed their condolences through spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nafees Zakaria.
"The leadership & ppl of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences 2 Govt & ppl of Russia for tragic plane crash today that killed all onboard. Our special prayers for the bereaved families. We stand by the ppl of Russia as they mourn this irreparable loss," Zakaria tweeted.
Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also extended his heartfelt condolences to Putin over the crash.
"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his sincere condolences on the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane in Sochi," the Kremlin press service said.
CIS States
Council of Europe
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland expressed condolences over the crash of Russian military Tu-154 aircraft crash into Black Sea earlier on Sunday.
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims … and we are thinking of them on this sad day for Russia," Jagland was quoted as saying in a statement.
Leaders of Iran, Serbia, Greece and Israel, ambassadors of China and the United States were among those who conveyed their condolences with respect to the crash as well.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Lock Obongo and his white owners up! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Please accept my condolences respecting this horrible accident. My best wishes and prayers go out to the families and comrades of the crash victims this day. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete vid of explosion at time and place the plane went down: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Where are condolences from Obama!? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Condolences to our brothers Russians of all Greeks. Our love and our thoughts will accompany you forever in the neighborhood of angels ..... With the beauty and comeliness of your songs will give joy and entertainment to friends of other world .... ☺ Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The lack of Condolences from Obama is a conspicuous absence. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Russian civil aviation is still well below the standard in the civilized world, the same as life expectancy among men. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Obama silence is TRULY CONSPICUOUS! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What did they know about Hillary Clinton? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I feel so endlessly sorry and empty for the men, women and their families and friends, who are affected by this tragedy. If I only could help, I would. My feelings are true for you ...... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No condoleances from US, Canada, Israel...? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So many lives so tragically cut short. My deepest condolences to the families of their dear departed ones. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Seam, Yes but not Canada. The last paragraph says Iran,Serbia,Greece,Israel, China and US conveyed their condolences with respect of the crash. Canada nothing I saw from them as they are arrogant anyways. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete My heart goes out to all those affected by this sad tragedy. You will not be forgotten. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My sincere condolences to the families, relatives, loved ones, of all those who left us, and to the Russian people in general. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Deeply saddened by the tragedy. Please accept condolences from your American friends. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, Right.
Russia will retaliate at a time of its own choosing.
