02:57 GMT +326 December 2016
    Candles in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154 plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, are pictured next to a picture of a plane at an embankment in the resort city of Sochi, Russia

    World Mourning Victims of Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash in Black Sea

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Russia
    263905831

    Politicians, officials and ordinary people all over the world have expressed condolences following the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria with 92 people on board, including the famous Alexandrov Ensemble members, a prominent humanitarian activist and nine journalists, near resort city of Sochi.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — People are bringing flowers to commemorate the victims to the port in Sochi, to the Ostankino television and radio Tower and to the building of the Alexandrov Ensemble in Moscow.

    People place candles to honour passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154 plane crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in the resort city of Sochi, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    People place candles to honour passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154 plane crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in the resort city of Sochi, Russia

    Russia

    President Putin expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the plane crash victims and said that a nationwide day of mourning would begin in Russia on Monday, December 26, to honor the memory of those perished in the Tu-154 aircraft crash over the Black Sea earlier on Sunday.

    "Tomorrow, a national day of mourning will be announced in Russia," the president told reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Putin Declares Dec 26 Day of National Mourning Over Russia's Tu-154 Plane Crash
    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also offered condolences to families, colleagues and friends of victims of the plane crash, promising a thorough investigation into the catastrophe.

    "All circumstances of the incident will be thoroughly investigated. The necessary assistance will be provided to everyone affected by this tragedy," Medvedev said in a statement issued on the government’s website.

    Syria

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during an interview with Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev
    © Sputnik/ Press-service of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
    Assad Expresses Condolences Over Crash of Russia's Tu-154 Plane Bound for Syria
    Syrian President Bashar Assad extended his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crash earlier on Sunday.

    "With a great sadness, we received the news of the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane, which was carrying our dear friends, who would like to share with us and the people of Aleppo, the joy of victory and holidays," Assad was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

    Russia remains Syrian ally in the fight against terrorism, he added.

    Germany

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Merkel, Steinmeier Express Condolences Over Tu-154 Plane Crash
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed condolences over aircraft crash.

    "After the crash of the Russian aircraft in the Black Sea, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Her thoughts are with the families of the victims," Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said.

    The German foreign minister extended condolences as well, saying he hoped that some survivors could be found.

    Italy

    Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft crash site in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    What We Know so Far About Possible Causes of Tu-154 Plane Crash
    Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano expressed deep condolences over the crash.

    "I express the sorrow of our country to Russia, an important partner of Italy," Alfano said.

    Spain

    The Spanish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences of Madrid to the families and colleagues of the victims.

    "Spain met with deep sorrow the news that a plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed today in the Black Sea, which led to the deaths of 92 people on board. The Spanish government sends its condolences to the families and colleagues of the victims and all the people and the authorities of Russia," the ministry stressed.

    Czech Republic

    Press secretary of the Czech president Jiri Ovcacek said that the tragedy was taken by the president with a heavy heart adding that "this tragedy is even more regrettable because it affected one of the most important Russian artistic groups, of which Mr. President is also a fan."

    India

    Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi expressed his condolences.

    "India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today," Modi wrote on his official Twitter account.

    Pakistan

    Pakistani government expressed their condolences through spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nafees Zakaria.

    "The leadership & ppl of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences 2 Govt & ppl of Russia for tragic plane crash today that killed all onboard. Our special prayers for the bereaved families. We stand by the ppl of Russia as they mourn this irreparable loss," Zakaria tweeted.

    Turkey

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also extended his heartfelt condolences to Putin over the crash.

    "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his sincere condolences on the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane in Sochi," the Kremlin press service said.

    CIS States

    Members of the Alexandrov Russian Army song and dance ensemble
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    'Our Pride and Glory:' Members of Russian Army’s Famed Alexandrov Ensemble Feared Dead in Tu-154 Crash (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    The presidents of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan among other leaders also expressed their condolences over the crash.

    Council of Europe

    Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland expressed condolences over the crash of Russian military Tu-154 aircraft crash into Black Sea earlier on Sunday.

    "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims … and we are thinking of them on this sad day for Russia," Jagland was quoted as saying in a statement.

    Leaders of Iran, Serbia, Greece and Israel, ambassadors of China and the United States were among those who conveyed their condolences with respect to the crash as well.

      Mikhas
      Lock Obongo and his white owners up!

      Russia will retaliate at a time of its own choosing.
    • Reply
      support
      Please accept my condolences respecting this horrible accident. My best wishes and prayers go out to the families and comrades of the crash victims this day.
    • Reply
      mvlazysusan
      vid of explosion at time and place the plane went down:
      twitter.com/EnglishRussia1/status/813050754692943872

      Vid of Russian band singing/playing in perfect English a very popular song (They actually have quite a few good English songs!)

      >""
      Published on Dec 6, 2014

      To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band Modern Talking, the Russian Army Choir from St. Petersburg released a cover version of the duo's song 'Cheri Cheri Lady'.

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1OBFdEAkXM [2:46]
    • Reply
      Watson_1
      Where are condolences from Obama!?
      Too busy celebrating after delivering his Christmas gift to Russian people.
    • Reply
      Takis Greek
      Condolences to our brothers Russians of all Greeks. Our love and our thoughts will accompany you forever in the neighborhood of angels ..... With the beauty and comeliness of your songs will give joy and entertainment to friends of other world .... ☺
    • Reply
      double bonus
      The lack of Condolences from Obama is a conspicuous absence.
      Obama exercised very bad judgement, making threats against Russia;
      because of his own Democratic Party's obviously false allegations
      about so-called Russian Hacking in the election.

      Now many people internationally are accusing him of Karlov's
      assassination, and then this plane crash as well?. However, it would
      be in very bad taste, for Obama to be responsible for assassinating
      a Russian Ambassador, or causing a plane crash full of Musicians
      and Journalists. That isn't a proper response in any book.

      Obama apparently cannot find the words anymore.
      He most certainly knows about this plane crash....
      I just wish Trump would say something, eventually.
      Maybe he is trying to word it carefully?
    • Reply
      Tornado_Doom
      Russian civil aviation is still well below the standard in the civilized world, the same as life expectancy among men.
    • Reply
      Watson_1
      Obama silence is TRULY CONSPICUOUS!
    • Reply
      dee_snutz
      What did they know about Hillary Clinton?
    • Reply
      Robin Whood
      I feel so endlessly sorry and empty for the men, women and their families and friends, who are affected by this tragedy. If I only could help, I would. My feelings are true for you ......
    • Reply
      Seam
      No condoleances from US, Canada, Israel...?
    • Reply
      David C
      So many lives so tragically cut short. My deepest condolences to the families of their dear departed ones.
    • Reply
      Crowbarin reply toSeam(Show commentHide comment)
      Seam, Yes but not Canada. The last paragraph says Iran,Serbia,Greece,Israel, China and US conveyed their condolences with respect of the crash. Canada nothing I saw from them as they are arrogant anyways.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      My heart goes out to all those affected by this sad tragedy. You will not be forgotten.
    • Reply
      RedBanner
      My sincere condolences to the families, relatives, loved ones, of all those who left us, and to the Russian people in general.

      Sad day!

      R.I.P. good Souls!
    • Reply
      pegasus
      Deeply saddened by the tragedy. Please accept condolences from your American friends.
    • Reply
      elsa.zardiniin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, Right.

      CIA “Burst Transmission” From Ukraine Precedes Catastrophic Russian Military Plane Crash www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2194.htm
