Most of Bodies of Russian Tu-154 Crash Victims May Be Inside Plane's Fuselage

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Most of the bodies of the victims of the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154, which crashed near the Black Sea resort city of Sochi earlier on Sunday, can be inside the aircraft fuselage, a source in the law enforcement told RIA Novosti.

"According to the experts, the bodies of those killed in the crash of Tu-154 are most likely inside the fuselage at a depth of about 60 meters [196.8 feet]," the source said.

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria with a stop in Adler crashed on Sunday morning near the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Sixty-four of the 92 passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were travelling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in a New Year's concert. Among 92 people on board was also Dr. Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Lisa, a well-known Russia charity activist.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!