No Information of Survivors in Tu-154 Catastrophe Yet - Transport Minister

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The rescue operation at the Tu-154 crash site in the Black Sea will continue under the Russian Emergencies Ministry's auspices, with the Defense Ministry's assistance if necessary, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Sunday.

"The next steps for the deployment and conduct of search and rescue operation will take place under the auspices of the Emergencies Ministry, the forces and resources of the Defense Ministry, the border services, Rosaviatsia and Rosmorrechflot will also be involved if necessary," Sokolov, who heads the state commission on the catastrophe, said at a briefing.

The second meeting of the commission investigating the crash will be held at 05:00 GMT on Monday at Sochi International Airport, located in Adler District of the resort city of Sochi, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea en route to Syria shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler.

Most of the passengers were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.