RT, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Expresses Condolences Over Tu-154 Plane Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1 mile from the sea shore of Sochi.

"Guys, we are mourning together with your families! Words fail me!" Simonyan said via her Twitter account.

Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.