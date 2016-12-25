Russia’s Tu-154 Crash Area Defined, No Survivors Expected - Defense Ministry

"The crash area of the Tu-154 aircraft has been defined. There are no survivors," the press service said in a statement.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1 mile from the sea shore of Sochi.
Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.
This reminds me. Russia should start a new ERA. Get commercial planes and add belly bags or whatever necessary, so they can land on water in one piece. Other is parachutes.
cast235
And begin on detachable container for passengers.
Russia have a DRONE that can land on all terrain. All commercial planes should get same belly. But for public use. The parachutes will see the plane land softly, hopefully.