Russia’s Tu-154 Crash Area Defined, No Survivors Expected - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A source in the law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti that bodies of ten crash victims had been found so far.

"The crash area of the Tu-154 aircraft has been defined. There are no survivors," the press service said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1 mile from the sea shore of Sochi.

Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.