20:00 GMT +325 December 2016
    Tupolev Tu-154

    Decommissioning of Tu-154 Aircraft Would Be Premature - Industry Minister

    Russia
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (33)
    It would be premature to decommission the Tu-154 aircraft, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Sunday, in the wake of a plane crash over the Black Sea.

    Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft crash site in Sochi
    Tu-154 Crash Case Sent to Central Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee - Official
    ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The minister recalled that lots of planes, which were no longer manufactured, continued their operation globally.

    "Such a decision, as of today, would be premature," Manturov replied, when asked if he considers it appropriate to remove the Tu-154 planes from service.

    "The designated service time of this aircraft [Tu-154] is currently 40 years, while some foreign analogues have a life cycle of 60 years," Manturov said.

    Commenting on whether or not Tu-154s flights should be suspended, Manturov noted that it was up to aircraft operators to make a respective decision.

    "First, it is necessary to complete the investigation and find out the causes, and then take one or another decision," he outlined.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler. Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the crashed Tu-154 aircraft was built in 1983 and spent 6,689 hours in flight. The recent technical maintenance of the plane was conducted in September 2016.

    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (33)

      cast235
      GRAVE LOSS... May they RIP.

      I asked the church , around for a prayer for the victims. HORRIBLE.
      cast235
      About the TU... Russia needs more inspections. At least twice a year. Build a BIG hangar. Place X rays , MRI but where entire planes, even the BIGGEST EVER could fit in. It could be made that some plates move themselves to enclose smaller crafts!!!! \This will check cracks components and what not. GREAT for future reusable space crafts. They should be inspected at least once a year.. Twice in some cases.
      Charge each a fee for the inspection. After, components that get damaged due to tear and wear, should be changed at intervals, regardless of condition. And sent back to manufacturer for inspections.
      Selling bulletins, etc, will make up for the investment on the inspection of worn parts.

      This plane should be salvage and assembled.
